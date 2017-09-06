‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Gets a New Trailer, Lots More Daddies

0

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Daddy’s Home 2 has arrived well ahead of its early November release date and its Christmas-themed plot, so, “Happy holidays” I guess? At least this time around the trailer is provided in a more conventional widescreen format and not condensed to a Facebook square like the first one, so there’s much more room for all the daddies to air out their grievances in this comedy sequel.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg return as sensitive step-dad Brad Whitaker and badass dad Dusty Mayron respectively, but they’re joined by their own dads in this follow-up to the Sean Anders-directed 2015 hit. Anders returns to direct newcomers John Lithgow, playing the elder Mr. Whitaker, and Mel Gibson as the Mayron grand-patriarch. Not enough dads for you? Don’t worry, there are more to come.

Watch the new Daddy’s Home 2 trailer below. The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena, and Alessandra Ambrosio. Daddy’s Home 2 opens in theaters on November 10th.

Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Daddy’s Home 2:

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

The first trailer setup the premise of the sequel for both fans of the original film and folks who missed out on it, but it didn’t dig much into the antics that the gaggle of dads would get up to. Thankfully, this trailer does just that. Gibson’s character is the mold that Dusty sprang from, but his son has turned over a new leaf thanks to Brad’s efforts. Lithgow gets the short end of the screentime stick in this new video, however, but hopefully his character will get fleshed out a little more in the movie.