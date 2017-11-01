New ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Trailer Teases a Shenanigan-Filled Christmas Vacation

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new Daddy’s Home 2 trailer online, and surprise—it’s a Christmas movie! Indeed, while the initial trailer certainly took place during winter, it appears Paramount was holding the Christmas theme back a bit until after Halloween. But now that November has officially arrived, we can see that Daddy’s Home 2 is very much a Christmas comedy, as director Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2) will try to enter the annals of holiday cinema classics.

The follow-up finds Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s characters bringing their own dads along for a big family Christmas vacation, but as is the case when it comes to kooky comedies, these personalities do not mix well. John Lithgow fills the role of Ferrell’s sensitive, lovey-dovey father while Mel Gibson plays Wahlberg’s foul-mouthed, macho patriarch. Christmas-themed hilarity ensues.

Check out the new Daddy’s Home 2 trailer below. The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Hannibal Buress. Daddy’s Home 2 opens in theaters on November 10th.