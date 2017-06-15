‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Trailer: Mel Gibson and John Lithgow Crash the Party

0

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Daddy’s Home 2. The comedy sequel finds Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s characters from the first movie now dealing with their intrusive fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. Director Sean Anders returns from the first film, working from a script he co-wrote with his We’re the Millers co-writer John Morris.

This trailer is about what you’d expect, and indeed just as with the first movie, this one will hinge on the comedic chemistry of the cast. Gibson and Lithgow look to strike a pretty promising dynamic here, leading to hopefully some solid character comedy. The first Daddy’s Home was a bona fide box office hit, scoring $242 million worldwide, so it’ll be interesting to see if audiences still find this premise fresh.

Watch the Daddy’s Home 2 trailer below. The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena, and Alessandra Ambrosio. Daddy’s Home 2 opens in theaters on November 10th.