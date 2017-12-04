Daisy Ridley on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, Rey’s Relationship with Snoke, and More

0

As everyone on the planet knows, opening next week is director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike most movies where a lot of people know all the twists and turns before opening day, Disney and Lucasfilm have done an amazing job keeping the secrets of The Last Jedi under wraps. It’s actually a small miracle they did it considering the speed at which things leak on the internet.

Knowing the cast was extremely guarded with what they would say about their characters and the film, when I attended the Los Angeles press day, I tried my best to ask some fun questions that I knew they could answer. As you’ll see during my interview with Daisy Ridley she shared her one-word reaction after seeing The Last Jedi, if she pays attention to the Star Wars books and other non-canon things to inform her character, if she’s going to get Josh Gad a role in Episode 9 so he stops bugging her for spoilers, how there is a critical scene between Rey and Snoke in The Last Jedi, how a big scene with Rey was cut out of the movie, and more.

Check out what Diasy Ridley had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio Del Toro.

Daisy Ridley:

What’s her one-word reaction after seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

How much does Rey know about Snoke?

Does she pay attention to the novelization of the movies which tell more about her character?

Talks about how there is a critical scene between Rey and Snoke in The Last Jedi.

Is she going to get Josh Gad a role in Episode 9 so he will stop bothering him?

Mentions some of the people that have asked her to get them a role in Star Wars.

Talks about how a big scene with Rey was cut out of the movie.

