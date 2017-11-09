Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad & Leslie Odom Jr. on ‘Murder’ & Their Funny ‘Star Wars’ Videos

0

-

With director Kenneth Branagh‘s Murder on the Orient Express opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr. to talk about the making of the film. While I had a lot of questions for them after watching the movie, the one thing I knew I had to talk about was the epic five-minute 65mm Steadicam closing shot. If you’re not aware, doing a long Steadicam shot is hard on its own, but trying to do it when you’re shooting on 65mm film adds an entirely new challenge due to the weight of the camera. They also talked about what it was like working with the most magnificent mustache in all of England, and Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad talked about making those very funny Star Wars: The Last Jedi videos while they were filming this movie. If you never saw them you can watch some of them here. It’s worth checking out.

As most of you know, Murder on the Orient Express is based on the Agatha Christie mystery novel of the same name, the film follows famous detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he tries to solve the murder of one of the passengers aboard the Orient Express. The film also features an all-star cast made up of Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Tom Bateman, Derek Jacobi, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Sergei Polunin.

Check out what Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr. had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr.:

What did it cost them to be in the movie?

What was it like working with the most magnificent mustache in all of England?

They talk about the amazing 5-minute Stedicam shot that ends the movie.

Daisy Ridley talks about how Josh Gad pitched her on doing those Star Wars: The Last Jedi videos when they were filming.

How each Star Wars video got more and more big name people to be in them.

Josh talks about how he wrote one for Harrison Ford and Billy Bee Williams to film at Star Wars Celebration.

Here’s the official synopsis for Murder on the Orient Express: