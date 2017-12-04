‘Star Wars': Daisy Ridley Clarifies Comments about Exiting the Franchise After ‘Episode IX’

0

It’s never surprising when an actor gives an interesting quotes that the studio or their PR reps will immediately let them know that they need to back peddle it. It’s unfortunate that there’s a corporate fear of speaking candidly, but with every actor and director’s words being parsed for meaning (especially in the superhero and Star Wars realm), it’s also a reality.

So whether or not Daisy Ridley meant what she said initially to Rolling Stone that in her mind, Rey’s story is done after Star Wars: Episode IX, we can’t be sure. That quote (“I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out”) could also have just been purely innocuous, saying that at that time, she was signing on for three films, so beyond that, she has no idea what might happen.

But it was just vague enough to sound like maybe we would be seeing the last of Ray after Episode IX, which is why when speaking to ComicBook.com she clarified:

“Misquoted. I was misquoted,” said Ridley. “I was asked — by the way, at the end of a very long day, at the end of a very long shoot — I was asked how I felt going forward. And I said, in my mind, the story finishes at Episode IX. To me, Star Wars is in threes. [Episodes] 4, 5, 6; 1, 2, 3; 7, 8, 9. So, for me, that’s what I was signing on to; VII, VIII, IX. So that’s really what I was answering. And I think, for now- I’m not saying forever. Obviously, Rey will always be Rey… and obviously I don’t know what happens in Episode IX, or even if I’m in it. But for now I think it would be- To me, IX was always the end of this chapter. So, it’s not me going ‘I don’t want to.’ It’s just that’s what I always pictured.”

I mean logically it makes sense — there is a new character at the focal point of each trilogy. Whether or not Rey makes a cameo in later films is unknown, because we have no idea where things go from here. But again, it makes sense for Rey’s story to essentially be wrapped up in this current trilogy.

Go ahead and speculate in the comments though on what these cryptic remarks may be (Does Rey die?) or where Rey’s story might go in these next two chapters. But Ridley’s other comment to Rolling Stone regarding her future in the franchise was probably the most apt: “If in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe. But again, it’s like, who knows […] How old will I be? 55. Fuck, I can’t think that far ahead.”

Amen.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15th.