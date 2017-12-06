Watch: Daisy Ridley on Which ‘Star Wars’ Characters Are More Powerful Than Rey

0

When it comes to the new generation of Star Wars heroes, The Force Awakens made it very clear that Rey is one seriously Force-powerful badass, no matter who those mystery parents turn out to be. But just how powerful is she? Well, we went direct to the source to find out.

With Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi landing in theaters next week, we recently spoke with the cast at the Los Angeles junket, including Rey herself, Daisy Ridley. Considering Disney and Lucasfilm are notorious fortresses of secrecy, we knew she would have to be guarded with their answers, so we put the focus on some fun questions, including how powerful Rey is compared to iconic Star Wars characters, including Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, and Mace Windu. Of course, as Ridley herself admits, she’s not a Star Wars expert, so you’d be wise not to take her answers as canon, but if you’re wondering who she thinks is more powerful than Rey (and what makes someone powerful in the first place), check out the video above.

You can watch more of our interview with Ridley here, including her one-word reaction after seeing The Last Jedi, if she pays attention to the Star Wars books to inform her character, a big Rey scene that was cut from the film. Stay tuned for more interviews with The Last Jedi cast, and a whole lot more Star Wars coverage when the film hits theaters on December 15th.

