‘Bad Times at the El Royale’: Jon Hamm Admires Chris Hemsworth’s Skittles & Abs

0

-

You may think you know where things are heading for the characters in Bad Times at the El Royale, but writer-director Drew Goddard‘s The Cabin in the Woods follow-up is absolutely brimming with curious details ranging from unsuspected backstory to shocking motivations and much more.

The movie puts the spotlight on seven strangers who all wind up at the El Royale in Lake Tahoe. Sure the hotel isn’t as much of a hot spot as it once was, but it’s a decent place to crash for the night, right? Not so fast. This is a hotel with some nefarious activities and the tendency to draw in some dubious and even dangerous individuals. Amongst the bunch we get Dakota Johnson, Cailee Spaeny and Jon Hamm. Johnson and Spaeny play sisters who are in the midst of a bit of a disagreement (and that’s putting it lightly) while Hamm steps in as a vacuum salesman named Laramie Seymour Sullivan who really wants to stay in that honeymoon suite.

That’s as much plot as you’re getting out of me because Bad Times at the El Royale thrives on that air of mystery. During my conversation with Johnson, Spaeny and Hamm we discuss the additional details they needed from Goddard to really understand their characters, the value of this being a true passion project for the director and, as this headline promises, Chris Hemsworth’s abs. You can catch all of it in the full video interview at the top of this article.

Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters nationwide on October 12th. Check out Haleigh’s review of the movie right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale: