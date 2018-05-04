‘Dallas & Robo’ Premiere Date and a Bot-Load of Images Revealed by YouTube Red

0

If you ever wanted to see a flame-decaled robot team up with a hard-drinking space trucker for off-world adventures, then you’ll probably want to check out Dallas & Robo when it debuts later this month. The upcoming YouTube Red animated comedy series starring Kat Dennings and John Cena, and from the award-winning production company behind BoJack Horseman, will premiere on May 30th. Viewers can binge all eight episodes on the WWE YouTube channel when it debuts.

The brand-new buddy comedy follows sassy space trucker Dallas (Dennings) and cowboy-hat-wearing-AI robot Robo (Cena) as they try and make a few dollars in the seedy world of interplanetary big-rigging, while navigating their way through cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos. Guest voices will include Jane Lynch, Giancarlo Esposito, Taran Killam, Clancy Brown, Nat Faxon, Dana Snyder, Bree Williamson and Milana Vayntrub.

In addition to the newly revealed premiere date, a bunch of images from the animated series have also been released for your viewing pleasure. They offer up a hint at just what sort of hijinks the title team of space-truckers will get up to later this month. They also show off ShadowMachine’s excellent artwork and animation prowess. Best known for its bold storytelling, world-building and comedy-raft, ShadowMachine is a trusted award-winning production house delivering the full spectrum of animation formats. Company founders, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, continue to challenge audiences and push the boundaries of art-in-motion. Get a look at their work below and be sure to check out YouTube Red’s Dallas & Robo on the WWE YouTube channel later this month!