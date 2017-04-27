Damien Chazelle Plotting Musical TV Project ‘The Eddy’ with ‘Cursed Child’ Scribe

0

A couple of months after winning the Oscar for Best Director, La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle is now looking to head to television. The times they are a’changin’, as THR reports that Chazelle is attached to direct the musical TV project The Eddy, which also has Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne set to pen the script. The series is a drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris that revolves around a club, its owner, the house band, and the volatile city that surrounds them.

The project isn’t yet set up at a network, but it’s being shopped to both cable and streaming outlets at the moment and given the heat on Chazelle, it should spark a pretty strong bidding war. Songwriter Glen Ballard, whose credits include “Jagged Little Pill” and “Man in the Mirror,” is attached as an executive producer on the project, as is Six Feet Under and The Newsroom alum Alan Poul—maybe HBO has an edge?

This isn’t likely to be Chazelle’s next project, as he’s gearing up to direct the Neil Armstrong movie First Man for Universal, which has Ryan Gosling in the lead role and is already set for release in November 2018. That’ll likely go in front of cameras later this year, but it’s certainly possible Chazelle could fire up The Getty sometime in 2018.

Moving to TV is becoming the norm for talented filmmakers, as cable and streaming outlets are providing creatively freeing incubators for the kind of challenging storytelling that’s becoming more rare in cinemas. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ next project is a TV series adaptation of The Underground Railroad for Amazon, David O. Russell is directing an Amazon series with Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, and David Fincher recently returned to Netflix to helm the upcoming series Mindhunter.

It’ll be interesting to see Chazelle’s energy translated to longform storytelling, and I’m curious to see where The Getty lands. Amazon seems to be snatching up everything these days, but I’m a bit old school and would love to see HBO land another high profile series.