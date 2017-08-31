‘Damnation’ Trailer Unleashes USA’s Bloody, Depression-Era Series

0

As I have finally emerged from the fog of Game of Thrones post-finale coverage, I noticed a trailer I missed: USA’s Damnation, which takes place in the 1930s and wages a war between rich versus poor and brother versus brother. All of these things being relevant to my interests, I wanted to bring it to your attention as well. The ’30s are an era not often focused upon in TV series, although some of my favorites (including HBO’s Carnivale) have used the Depression and Dust Bowl to tell great stories. Here’s hoping Damnation is another one.

The series focuses on a small-town preacher (Killian Scott), who is really an insurrectionist hell-bent on uniting the workers against their corrupt bosses. On the side of the bosses is a professional strike-breaker (Logan Marshall-Green, who just did a great turn in the gone-too-soon Quarry), who isn’t afraid to use violence to achieve his means, either.

The series has a great set of EPs behind it, including Longmire‘s Tony Tost (who wrote the pilot) as well as Logan‘s James Mangold and Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones). Damnation doesn’t have an official premiere date yet other than some time in October, but keep an eye out for more information on it coming soon. For now, check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis: