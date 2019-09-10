Damon Herriman on Playing Charles Manson in ‘Once Upon a Time…’ and ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2

0

Damon Herriman did something very unusual recently: he played Charles Manson in both Mindhunter season 2 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If you’ve seen the second season of Mindhunter, you know it’s a key moment in the series and his performance is mesmerizing. Since I loved both portrayals and have been a big fan of Herriman’s work on shows like Justified and Quarry, I recently managed to have the busy actor stop by the Collider studio for a wide-ranging video interview.

During the extended conversation, Herriman talked about making Mindhunter, why he believed Quentin Tarantino wouldn’t cast him as Charles Manson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the differences between his performance of Manson in 1969 and 1980, what he filmed for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that didn’t make it to the final version, David Fincher, and a lot more. In addition, with Herriman currently filming the Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad, he talked about who he plays and why he thinks the series will be special, working with Ben Kingsley on the series Perpetual Grace, LTD, FX’s Mr. Inbetween, and a lot more.

