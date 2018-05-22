First ‘Damsel’ Trailer Features Robert Pattinson and a Miniature Horse in the Old West

0

Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer for the Western comedy Damsel, and it looks positively delightful. The film hails from Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter filmmakers David Zellner and Nathan Zellner and takes place in the American West around the year 1870. Robert Pattinson plays an affluent pioneer who ventures to reunite and marry the love of his life (Mia Wasikowska), bringing a miniature horse named Butterscotch along for the journey.

This movie looks great, and Pattinson once again proves he’s one of the best young actors working today. He couldn’t be giving a more different performance here than the one he delivers in something like The Lost City of Z, and yet he excels wildly. The tone of Damsel appears to be very much a screwball comedy, and Pattinson nails the timing, mannerisms, and voice. Then there’s Mia Wasikowska, who I’m eager to see liven things up in a comedy such as this.

Check out the Damsel trailer below. The film opens in theaters on June 22nd.