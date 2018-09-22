‘Life Itself’ Director on What He Learned from Test Screenings

0



Amidst the immense success of This Is Us on NBC, series creator Dan Fogelman makes the move back to the big screen with his sophomore feature directing effort, Life Itself. The movie features an all-star cast including Oscar Issac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Antonio Banderas and Sergio Peris-Menchet, and runs with a narrative divided into chapters, each focusing on a different but interconnected experience of love, life and loss.

While in Toronto for the film’s world premiere at TIFF 2018, Fogelman, Wilde, Patinkin, Cooke, Costa and Peris-Menchet sat down for a round “Would You Rather.” They tackle the infamous sneeze/vomit question, address the challenges that come with having to eat or drink in a scene, and Fogelman also discusses the process of test screening – both for Life Itself and This Is Us – and how those screenings influenced the final product, if at all. You can catch all of that and more in the video at the top of this article.

Here’s the official synopsis for Life Itself:

As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in Life Itself. Director and writer Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin. Set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, Life Itself celebrates the human condition and all of its complications with humor, poignancy and love.

