Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

TV Talk: Dan Harmon Criticizes Fans for Doxxing Female ‘Rick and Morty’ Writers

by      September 22, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 22, 2017) Josh Macuga, Sinead de Vries and Grace Hancock discuss:

  • Dan Harmon has no time for misogynistic BS against writers of Rick and Morty
  • K.J. Apa‘s car crash after 16-hour work day on Riverdale
  • Arrow Season 6 premiere images
  • Bill Clinton/James Patterson novel to become a series at Showtime
  • De Vries Style
  • Twitter Questions
  • Pick of the Day – If you could pick any city other than LA or New York to set a show in, what would it be?
riverdale-kj-apa-cole-sprouse-camila-mendes

Image via The CW

Related Content
Previous Article
Awesometacular: Jeremy Breaks Down the New 'Tomb Raider' Trailer
Next Article
The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Tags

Television