TV Talk: Dan Harmon Criticizes Fans for Doxxing Female ‘Rick and Morty’ Writers

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 22, 2017) Josh Macuga, Sinead de Vries and Grace Hancock discuss:
- Dan Harmon has no time for misogynistic BS against writers of Rick and Morty
- K.J. Apa‘s car crash after 16-hour work day on Riverdale
- Arrow Season 6 premiere images
- Bill Clinton/James Patterson novel to become a series at Showtime
- Matthew Broderick cast as narrator in A Christmas Story LIVE on Fox
- De Vries Style
- Twitter Questions
- Pick of the Day – If you could pick any city other than LA or New York to set a show in, what would it be?