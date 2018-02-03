Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds on His Sundance Documentary ‘Believer’

0

-

As always, the Sundance Film Festival hosted premieres for a bunch of new documentaries this year, and among the premieres was Believer, the new film from Don Argott (Rock School). The documentary follows Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as he explores how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members. If you’re not aware, the suicide rate amongst teens in the state of Utah is the highest in the country and many think it’s due to the Mormon church’s official stance regarding same-sex relationships. While some in the limelight try and avoid talking about divisive issues that matter, I applaud Dan Reynolds for trying to tackle such an important topic.

While at Sundance, Dan Reynolds came into the Collider Studio to talk about Believer. He revealed how the project first came about and why he wanted to make the documentary, what the LGBTQ youth faces in the Mormon community, how he had one friend in middle school and he took his own life, how getting kicked out of BYU changed his life, why he rarely swears, if he wanted anything removed from the film after he saw it and why, what it’s like being in the unique position to influence tons of young people around the world, what’s it been like hearing negative feedback from people in the Church, and so much more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, Reynolds played “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee” which includes what’s the last great movie he saw, the last show he binge watched, what he collects, what’s his karaoke song, what’s the first websites he visits when he wakes up, what is his drink of choice, and more.

Check out what Dan Reynolds had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Believer was picked up by HBO Films and the plan is for it to air this summer.

Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Kia and The Future Party for helping to make these interviews happen at the Kia Supper Suite and offering up transportation in the all new Kia Stinger high performance Sportback for our guests. We’d also like to thank Altec Lansing, Kunde Wines, Blue Moon Brewing, and Topo Chico for their support

Dan Reynolds: