Dan Trachtenberg Will Direct ‘The Boys’ Premiere for Amazon’s TV Series Adaptation

The Boys might finally be a thing. Amazon’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s graphic novel got a big boost earlier this year with some solid casting news. Today it takes another step forward with the announcement that Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane, Black Mirror “Playtest”) will be helming the all-important first episode. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who are executive producers on the project, backed Trachtenberg as the director of the premiere, a role they were originally slotted for before scheduling conflicts complicated things.

Variety confirms that Trachtenberg will shoot The Boys pilot episode starring Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Nathan Mitchell, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and Karen Fukuhara. Showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) scripted the eight-episode series and will executive produce along with Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver via Point Grey Pictures. Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, and Pavun Shetty are also onboard to executive produce with Jason Netter and Ken Levin. with Ennis and Robertson co-executive producing. The series, aiming for a 2019 release, is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Expect The Boys to kick off production soon!

Here’s what executive producers Rogen and Goldberg had to say about Trachtenberg being at the helm:

“Dan’s a massive fan of the comic like us, and we’re massive fans of his, so we’re excited to have his more talented skill set brought to the show.”

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace their dark side through celebrity and fame. The story centers on the title group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes using blue collar grit and a propensity to fight dirty.

