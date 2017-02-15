Dane DeHaan on How They Set the Studio on Fire Making ‘A Cure for Wellness’

0

With director Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness opening this weekend, the other day I sat down with Dane DeHaan for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how Verbinski sold him on the project, how he describes the film to friends, the challenge of making a movie over five months when he’s in almost every shot, the great cinematography, memorable moments from filming, which includes how they set the studio on fire, and more. In addition, with DeHaan also starring in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, we talked about what he’s seen from the awesome-looking film.

If you’re not familiar with A Cure for Wellness, it’s based on an original idea by Verbinski and screenwriter Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road), and it’s about an ambitious young executive (DeHaan) who is sent to the Swiss Alps to retrieve his company’s CEO from a mysterious “wellness center.” At the remote location, he soon realizes the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. The film also stars Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth.

Check out what DeHaan had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer and synopsis.

