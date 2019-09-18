Exclusive ‘Danger Close’ Trailer & Poster Promise an Action-Packed Vietnam War Drama

0



There’s a proud cinematic tradition of Vietnam War dramas in American cinema, but with Danger Close, you might learn a bit about a side of the war you haven’t seen on-screen before. Based on a true story, the Australian war drama follows Majory Harry Smith (Travis Fimmel) and his small company of just over a hundred, mostly inexperienced, Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fought off impossible odds and battled a force of more than 2,000 Viet Cong soldiers in the 1966 Battle of Long Tan.

Directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog) from a script by Stuart Beattie, Danger Close also Luke Bracey, Daniel Webber, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane, Nicholas Hamilton, Myles Pollard, Matt Dordan, with Anthony Hayes, and Richard Roxburgh. Saban Films will release the film in theaters, on digital, and OnDemand on November 8, 2019. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis: