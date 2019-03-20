‘Kick-Ass 2’ Director Jeff Wadlow to Helm ‘Danger Girl’ Film Based on the 90s Comic

0

It was announced today that another 90s comic is headed to the big screen: Danger Girl. Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow has signed on to helm the new feature, according to THR. Also according to the trade, “Danger Girl follows the adventures of Abbey Chase, an adventurer who was reluctantly recruited into a secret organization. Chase is then paired with operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kassle on a globe-trotting adventure to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the evil Hammer Syndicate.”

The film will come from Constantin Films, with Robert Kulzer, Jeremy Bolt of JB Pictures, and Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films producing. Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz, Scott Campbell, and Andy Hartnell will serve as executive producers. Umair Aleem penned the initial script, though Wadlow will handle rewrites. The comic is described as “a blend of Indiana Jones, James Bond and Charlie’s Angels and an instant hit when it debuted in 1998 from Jim Lee‘s Wildstorm imprint.”

In addition to Kick-Ass 2, Wadlow is also known for the Blumhouse horror hit Truth or Dare, and is now finishing post on Blumhouse’s modern Fantasy Island story. This is someone who seems to know how to do a lot with a little, in terms of overall budget, but it would still have been nice to have this women’s adventure tale told by and directed by a woman. At this point (or as The Other Two would put it, “in this climate?”), it feels more frustrating than ever that women are not being put in charge of these kinds of stories in particular. And not that women should be siloed in this way, but at the same time, it’s a pretty easy way to incorporate new voices into the superhero film world.

Danger Girl certainly sounds like it could be a lot of fun, though, so hopefully this female-led adventure story is one that will be crafted in a way that will resonate with audiences, leading to more of these kinds of movies and more opportunities for female directors.