‘Bond 25’: Daniel Craig to Undergo Surgery for Injury; Release Date Unchanged

Daniel Craig and the Bond 25 team could surely use a bit of a pep talk from Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible – Fallout team right about now. The Bond 25 production has confirmed that Craig did indeed sustain an injury to his ankle on set, and as a result will be undergoing minor surgery. The injury happened while filming in Jamaica—the production’s first stop on a tour to various countries that will be used as filming locations in the movie.

Luckily, the official Bond Twitter account says the film’s release date will remain unchanged, as production will continue while Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks after surgery. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga will likely move on to scenes not involving Craig, or simply shoot wide shots with Craig’s stunt double and fill in the closeups later on. Indeed, this unfortunate accident isn’t an uncommon occurrence. Harrison Ford famously hurt his back while filming Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and as a result most of the wide shots during the big action sequence in the mines feature Ford’s stunt double, while the Star Wars actor was busy recuperating back in Los Angeles. Then, of course, production on Star Wars: The Force Awakens was shut down after a door on the Millennium Falcon set crushed Ford’s ankle.

In the case of the aforementioned Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise completely broke his ankle, which necessitated a complete shutdown of production for seven weeks. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise rallied their crew, and they still met their planned release date despite the severe delay.

It doesn’t sound as though Craig’s injury is near as severe, but Bond 25 has been faced with its own difficulties—namely the script. If you’ll recall, the film originally had Danny Boyle directing from a script by John Hodge, but Boyle and Hodge departed the film last August over creative differences. Producers then reverted to a different screenplay written by Bond veterans Robert Wade and Neal Purvis, then early this year known script doctor Scott Z. Burns came in to perform a significant rewrite, and then weeks before filming began Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought on to give the script a polish of her own. The script likely remains in a state of flux, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the film itself will be a disaster (see: Iron Man, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, etc.).

As for Craig, we wish him a speedy recovery. Bond 25 also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Lashana Lynch, Roy Kinnear, and Bill Magnussen and opens in theaters on April 8, 2020. In addition to Jamaica, filming will take place in Italy, Norway, and London.