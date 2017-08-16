Daniel Craig Says He’ll Be Back for ‘Bond 25’

0

A few weeks ago, we reported that Daniel Craig would be back for James Bond 25, but in the following weeks, the actor played coy. While doing interviews for his new film Logan Lucky, he told various outlets that we’ll have to wait and see, and refused to make a firm commitment. However, it looks like Craig was just waiting for the right outlet to make his announcement as he went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and confirmed that he’ll be back as Bond.

“I have been quite cagey about it. I have been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I’ve been rather coy. But kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth I should speak truth to you,” Craig told Colbert.

Craig added that he’s known for a couple months that he wanted to return, but he also sees Bond 25 as his final outing. “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait,” Craig said.

I think we all want to see Craig go out on a high note as well. He’s left his mark on the character, and has had two of the best Bond films ever made with Casino Royale and Skyfall. It would be nice if his last turn as Bond was worthy of his performance, and I don’t envy the screenwriters having to find a way to reinvent a character who has been around for over 50 years (protip: don’t do things like making Blofeld a figure from his past).

The shortlist for directors is incredibly promising with Yann Demange (’71), Denis Villenueve (Arrival) and David MacKenzie (Hell or High Water) all in the running for the gig. With their star in place, at least they won’t have to worry about introducing a new Bond to the world.

James Bond 25 will open November 8, 2019.