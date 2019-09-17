Daniel Radcliffe Talks ‘Guns Akimbo’ & His Dream of Competing on ‘Chopped’

0

–

Similar to Jason Lei Howden‘s first film, Deathgasm, Guns Akimbo is a “see it to believe it” kind of movie – a film with so many wild set pieces and such a unique style that no description can do the experience justice. That being said, I walked away from the movie with a million questions for Howden and stars Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving. I’m shocked this interview isn’t 20 minutes of me asking, “how did you do this, this and this,” with an awestruck look on my face, but somehow I managed to keep it together and run through Howden’s journey from the release of Deathgasm in 2015 to finishing Guns Akimbo for a TIFF 2019 debut.

Just so you have the basics, the movie stars Radcliffe as Miles, a video game developer who’s targeted by the most popular (and illegal) reality show on the Internet, Skizm. In the game, players are pitted against one another in a fight to the death and now Miles is being forced to participate. He wakes up to find out he’s got guns bolted to his hands and that he’s facing off against Skizm’s top player, Nix played by Samara Weaving.

Check out the video at the top of this article to hear all about Howden’s experience getting Guns Akimbo off the ground, why vitamin C is key to Weaving’s role, the incredible technology Radcliffe got to work with on set, and loads more. (There’s even a little “Would You Rather” in the mix!) Also, be sure to check out my full review of Guns Akimbo right here.

We also need to send a big thank you to our presenting sponsor Nordstrom Canada and supporting partners Marriott Bonvoy and Ciroc Vodka for supporting the Collider Lounge at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and helping to make these interviews happen.

Our friends at Heroes & Villains apparel are also happy to give Collider readers a 15% discount on their wide assortment of high-quality clothing and accessories for fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, Batman, X-Men and more! Click here to check out their products and use the promo code TIFF15 at checkout.

You can find a full breakdown of the interview and the official TIFF synopsis for Guns Akimbo below:

Samara Weaving, Daniel Radcliffe, Jason Lei Howden:

00:20 – What’s Howden been up to since the release of Deathgasm in 2015?

in 2015? 01:40 – As if the finished product isn’t ambitious enough, Howden details some crazy scenes they had to cut from the script.

04:25 – The style and tone of the movie is very specific. What’s the biggest difference between Radcliffe and Weaving’s first impressions of the script and the finished film?

05:52 – Howden on putting an AR Rig and a Russian Arm to use for the first time.

05:52 – Howden on putting an AR Rig and a Russian Arm to use for the first time. 07:25 – The impromptu car stunt with Howden’s rental car; the happy magic that comes from something not going according to plan.

11:14 – The movie magic of snorting cocaine.

12:15 – Would you rather have to fake sneeze or fake vomit in a scene?

12:55 – Would you rather have enough time but not enough money or enough money but not enough time?

14:30 – If Howden could observe another director, who would he choose?

16:45 – If they could be on a reality TV show themselves, what would they choose and why?