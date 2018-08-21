Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Who Should Replace Danny Boyle as ‘Bond 25′ Director?

by      August 21, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • The official James Bond twitter account released a statement that Danny Boyle will no longer be directing Bond 25 due to “creative differences”.
  • Kelly Marie Tran writes a column in The New York Times breaking her silence about her reasons for leaving social media.
  • Netflix released a new trailer for Hold the Dark from director Jeremy Saulnier that stars Jeffrey Wright, Riley Keough, and Alexander Skarsgard.
  • A24 released a full trailer for Slice starring Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper and directed by Austin Vesely.
star-wars-the-last-jedi-kelly-marie-tran

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
DC's Live-Action 'Doom Patrol' Series Adds Brendan Fraser as Robotman
Next Article
'Deadpool 2’: 41 Things We Learned from the Blu-ray's Audio Commentary
Tags

Latest News