Movie Talk: Who Should Replace Danny Boyle as ‘Bond 25′ Director?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- The official James Bond twitter account released a statement that Danny Boyle will no longer be directing Bond 25 due to “creative differences”.
- Kelly Marie Tran writes a column in The New York Times breaking her silence about her reasons for leaving social media.
- Netflix released a new trailer for Hold the Dark from director Jeremy Saulnier that stars Jeffrey Wright, Riley Keough, and Alexander Skarsgard.
- A24 released a full trailer for Slice starring Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper and directed by Austin Vesely.