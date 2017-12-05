Danny Masterson Fired from Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ After Rape Allegations

0

The fallout at Netflix continues after another one of its stars has been accused of sexual assault. The streaming giant recently decided to cut ties with Kevin Spacey, and continue House of Cards without him. Now, THR is reporting that Netflix has fired Danny Masterson from its scripted comedy series The Ranch after multiple allegations of rape. The LAPD has also been investigating Masterson since March, in addition to a potential Church of Scientology cover-up.

In a statement today, Netflix said:

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

However, Masterson will still appear in new episodes that have already been filmed, starting this month, and there’s no word yet how Netflix will deal with his departure within the show.

Netflix has come under fire recently, after a Huffington Post article detailed how a Netflix executive dismissed one of Masterson’s accusers, reportedly saying he didn’t believe any of them, not realizing the woman he was speaking to was one. As Netflix’s silence on the Masterson case became even more noticeable after its firing of Kevin Spacey, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the women who accused Masterson of rape, had a message for them:

“What Netflix has done, feels like…I don’t matter. The other women don’t matter. Our pain means nothing, and we should be good little girls and shut our mouths. No!” she said. “I’m going to be an amazing woman who will NOT shut my mouth when I find out my rapist raped countless other women. I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don’t matter. We DO matter. We ARE important. We will see justice for what was done to us, and is continuing to be done to us…and for all those who knew/know and are either actively helping this serial rapist or are choosing to stay silent…YOU don’t matter.”

In response to all of this, Masterson released his own statement, saying: