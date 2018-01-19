Watch: Danny McBride Is Apparently Playing Crocodile Dundee’s Son in a New Sequel

0

Of all the characters, in all the franchises, in all the world, Danny McBride had to walk into a Crocodile Dundee sequel. Maybe? I’ll be honest, I have no idea what’s going on. People magazine (h/t SlashFilm) just debuted a trailer for a new sequel featuring the Australian outback legend, titled Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, which apparently stars McBride as “Brian Dundee,” the loudmouthed American son no one knew Crocodile Dundee had.

Per People, original Dundee actor Paul Hogan is also set to return for the new film. “Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time,” Hogan told the outlet. “It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon.”

Ok, this seems like a prank. Straight up, it’s some Tropic Thunder shit. Crack open a can of Booty Sweat and sit down for a screening of Dundee. But apparently, it’s real. People Magazine ran a story seemingly in earnest, we’re nowhere near April Fools Day, and there’s even an official hashtag (#DundeeMovie) that comes with its own little hat emoji. There’s also an “official website” with some real questionable font work. If this is a prank, it is one of the most elaborate, expensive pranks I’ve ever seen. That said, in the age of Nathan for You, I rule nothing out. It’s probably an ad for something — maybe? Again, I have no idea what’s going on.

Watch what is ostensibly the trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee movie starring Danny McBride below and just try to tell me this isn’t some kind of stunt. Oh, and definitely sound off in the comments with your thoughts/questions/conspiracy theories.

Here’s the synopsis via the website: