‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Erik Oleson Reflects on “Magical” Season 3, Netflix’s Cancellation

Netflix recently gave the ax to Daredevil, the series that jumpstarted the streaming service’s small-screen corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it wasn’t exactly shocking—considering Disney+ is looming on the horizon and Luke Cage and Iron Fist had already been given the boot as well—it is a Kingpin-sized bummer and a half. The series’ third season under new showrunner Erik Oleson was as good as Daredevil had ever been—as any comic book show had ever been, honestly—and ended with the dangling thread of a possible “Nelson, Murdock, & Page” law firm, plus the rise of Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

In the wake of the cancellation news, Oleson took to Twitter to look back on his tenure running the Man Without Fear’s standalone series.

“Sometimes a gig is just a paycheck,” the showrunner wrote. “When we’re lucky, it’s so much more. There was something magical about working on [Daredevil] Season 3. We all felt it.”

Oleson took time to thank pretty much every person who had a hand in bringing Daredevil to life, from main cast members Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Vincent D’Onofrio to the writing staff, who was apparently informed of the series’ end while in the middle of figuring out season four.

“And don’t even get me started about our crew. Who taught me so much and made filming the impossible look easy. Who captured the quietest of character moments with the same expertise as they did epic 12minute, one-shot stunt sequences…Not to leave out the tireless Post team and passionate editors, the genius sound design team, patient VFX team who spent weeks laboring over single frames, and amazing composer and music team. Seriously — I’m still pinching myself that I got to be a part of this.”

You can check out Oleson’s entire thread below.

