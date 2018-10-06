New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Bullseye

0

A new trailer for Daredevil season 3 introduces the world to “Dex”, a sharp-shooting FBI Agent who goes off the deep end and dons the Daredevil suit, declaring himself a new, deadlier Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Wilson Bethel (How to Get Away With Murder) steps into the unhinged new antagonist role.

Of course, an insane, pin-point accurate villain going toe-to-toe with Daredevil should look extremely familiar to anyone who has followed Matt Murdock’s adventures over the years and knows how often Bullseye has been a thorn in his side. The homicidal marksman has been Daredevil’s archnemesis since he first popped up in 1976, later going on to murder Matt Murdock’s love Elektra Natchios just 50 issues later in Daredevil #181. The villain has gone under the name Benjamin Poindexter several times; Dex for short, you see.

Even then, I might not speculate if the trailer didn’t also show Bethel’s Dex blatantly putting on a hat adorned with the character’s trademark bullseye logo. What remains to be seen is how Dex fits in with the return of Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Wilson Fisk, who appears to be pulling the strings behind the FBI agent’s turn to the dark side.

“I’ve never seen a talent like yours,” Fisk says in the trailer, before footage of a Daredevil’d out Dex going after Matt Murdock and Karen Page.

Check out the trailer below, along with new images of Bethel’s Agent Dex. Daredevil season 3—which stars Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Joanne Whalley—hits Netflix on Friday, October 19.