‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Cast on Kingpin and What Showrunner Erik Oleson Brings to the Series

With Marvel’s Daredevil season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to sit down with Vincent D’Onofrio, Jay Ali, Joanne Whalley and Elden Henson to talk about the newest season. During the interview, the cast talked about playing characters that are so well written and three dimensional, what it was like working with new showrunner Erik Oleson, how much of the story they knew before filming started, and D’Onofrio talks about when he found out he’d be returning as Kingpin.

Since I know how careful everyone is about spoilers, all you need to know about Daredevil season 3 is Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has been missing for months. After the long hiatus, he returns a broken man questioning his future. When Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, he’s forced to choose if he should embrace his destiny as a hero or continue hiding from his friends and the world. Daredevil also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Peter McRobbie, Ayelet Zurer, and Wilson Bethel.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Vincent D’Onofrio, Jay Ali, Joanne Whalley and Elden Henson:

How much did they know about the arc of the season and how many scripts did they have before filming began?

When did D’Onofrio know he’d be coming back as Kingpin in Daredevil season 3?

How the characters are all three dimensional.

What was it like working with showrunner Erik Oleson?

The great writing of season 3.

