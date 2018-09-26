New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Images Show Matt Back in Black

0

Everything about the new season of Daredevil points to darkness, and new images released today by Netflix are certainly no exception. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has gone so dark he’s literally back to the black ninja look, foregoing the red, iconic Daredevil suit of Season 2. According to a new synopsis (already released today with a new trailer), Matt’s journey this season will be struggling between being a hero, and wanting to hide away from the world (embracing brutality, something he’s expressed in previous trailers):

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

This is a journey we’ve seen with other heroes, and even Matt himself, as all of The Defenders have wrestled with the idea of being a “hero,” what it means, and whether they are ready to embrace it. It’s also going to be interesting seeing the return of such a key villain in Wilson Fisk — so often in these series, the main villain is dispatched of at the end of season never to be seen again, but the return of Fisk will add some interesting stakes for Matt …

We will have our review up of the new season for you soon, but in the meantime, check out the new images below. Daredevil Season 3—which also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Joanne Whalley—hits Netflix on Friday, October 19.