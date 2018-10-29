Daredevil Season 3 Cast on Working with a New Showrunner & Vincen’t D’Onofrio’s Kingpin

0

With Marvel’s Daredevil season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to sit down with Charlie Cox, Wilson Bethel and Deborah Ann Woll to talk about the newest season. During the interview, the cast talked about playing characters that are so well written and three dimensional, what it was like working with new showrunner Erik Oleson, how this season deals with Karen Page’s backstory, what it was like working with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, and more.

Since I know how careful everyone is about spoilers, all you need to know about Daredevil season 3 is Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has been missing for months. After the long hiatus, he returns a broken man questioning his future. When Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, he’s forced to choose if he should embrace his destiny as a hero or continue hiding from his friends and the world. Daredevil also stars Jay Ali, Joanne Whalley, Elden Henson, Peter McRobbie and Ayelet Zurer.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Charlie Cox, Wilson Bethel and Deborah Ann Woll: