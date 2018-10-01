‘Marvel’s Daredevil': 40 Things to Know About the Dark, Deadly Season 3

Daredevil season three is all about getting back to basics for Netflix’s original Marvel Universe series, as long as you’re comfortable defining “basics” as a blind lawyer who elbows criminals into comas at night. Earlier this year, the streaming network invited Collider and a few other journalists to the show’s Brooklyn set, and everything from the new sets and story details to interviews with the cast and creators to just the overall vibe strongly suggested that Daredevil is moving away from the mystical Hand-related hullabaloo of season 2 and The Defenders toward something much more tragically human. New showrunner Erik Oleson—the third for the series—has crafted an entirely original story that isn’t adapted from any comic series, a crime-thriller that begins with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) barely alive after the Midland Circle collapse in The Defenders.
And it only gets much, much darker from there. The scene we watched production film took place in a dimly lit crypt, where a bloody, bruised Matt Murdock viciously took Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) to task for ruining his chance to bring justice to New York once and for all. If what I saw is indicative of the rest of the season, we’re in for one intense return trip to Hell’s Kitchen.
Below, you can check out 40 things I learned about Daredevil season 3 from touring the set and chatting with Cox, Woll, and Oleson as well as co-stars Elden Henson and Joanne Whalley and costume designer Liz Vastola.
Daredevil season 3 will not feature any cameos or crossovers from Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or The Punisher.
- The season begins immediately after the events of The Defenders, and then there is a significant time jump as Matt recovers from his injuries.
- Both Cox and Oleson noted that Matt begins the season “physically incapable” of being the Daredevil we would recognize.
- When Matt returns to the streets, it’s not in the classic red Daredevil suit but a black costume reminiscent of his season one look. The reason? A crisis of both faith and self-confidence has convinced him he doesn’t deserve the suit anymore. “It’s almost like he’s lost that privilege,” Cox said.
- Cox also hinted that his character has gone off the deep end a little bit in regards to his vigilante alter ego. “Matt goes from believing that he was Matt Murdock with this alter ego of Daredevil, to believing he’s Daredevil with a lie of Matt Murdock,” the actor told us.
- At the beginning of the season, Matt is letting Karen and Foggy believe that he’s still dead.
- For the majority of the season, Matt is living in a basement crypt beneath a church.
- Matt crafted the new black costume himself using materials he found in the church basement. Daredevil designer Liz Vastola noted that she made it look purposely ripped and jagged to highlight Matt’s state of mind.
- “[Matt] begins this season and he does not look like Daredevil,” Vastola said. “He does not look like a menacing, slicked out, scary fighter.”