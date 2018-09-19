New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Poster Declares Darkness for Everyone

0

Marvel might be launching a whole other small-screen universe, but our Defender pals over on Netflix are still chugging right along, protecting their little slice of New York and lying to their loved ones at an unhealthy rate. Iron Fist season 2 just debuted, and the third chapter of Daredevil is right around the corner. If you’re wondering what type of aesthetic Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) latest adventure is going for, a new poster has got you covered: “Let there be darkness,” the teaser declares. Just to double down on Matt Murdock’s ever-present Catholic guilt, the tweet revealing the poster also mentions Job 30: 26, which happens to read: “Yet when I hoped for good, evil came; when I looked for light, then came darkness.”

So there’s going to be some darkness, think.

Season 3 picks up after the events of The Defenders, which saw Matt Murdock crushed beneath the ruins of a collapsing skyscraper but later waking up surrounded by nuns. A teaser trailer saw Matt having one of his trademark crises of faith, growling “I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

Returning full-time to the series is Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk. D’Onofrio straight up stole Daredevil‘s first season—the inaugural story in Netflix’s Marvel Universe—with his off-kilter take on the classic villain, which was more temperamental child than hulking baddie.

Check out the poster below. All episodes of Daredevil season 3—which also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Joanne Whalley, Jay Ali, and Wilson Bethel—premiere on Netflix in October.

