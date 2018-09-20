New ‘Daredevil’ Trailer Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date and First Footage

0

Netflix has revealed a new trailer for Daredevil Season 3 and not only does it have the first footage, it’s got a shiny new release date too. Last time we saw Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was at the end of The Defenders, and m’dude was not doing so hot. In fact, he was dead — or at least presumed to be — after a literal building came down on him and Elektra in their big finale battle. Fortunately, as we saw in The Defenders‘ final moments, The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen was scooped up by some nuns for some much-needed R&R.

So where does that leave our neighborhood vigilante when we pick up with him in Season 3? Apparently, in a very dark place. “I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day. But I was fooling myself,” he said in the first Season 3 teaser. “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

He’s just as grim in the new trailer. “You can suffocate evil, starve it, lock it behind bars,” he says, “but it will find a way to come back even stronger. There’s only one true way to end the evil, to finish it for good. Let the devil out.” Jeez, OKAY Matt. Enjoy your goth phase. He’s even rocking his black suit again, which is a nice back-to-basics touch after losing everything to his battle with The Hand.

Fortunately we won’t have to wait too long to let the devil out. The trailer also reveals that Daredevil will return to Netflix on Friday, October 19th. Which gives us all enough time to go dye our hair black, stop by Hot Topic and get on Matt’s level. But for now, watch the new trailer below.

