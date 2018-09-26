New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Promo, Synopsis Tease the Return of Wilson Fisk

0

So far, trailers, teasers, and posters for Daredevil Season 3 have all mostly promised darkness. Darkness on the inside, darkness on the inside, even a return to the all-black ninja look for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) after a season wearing the red Daredevil suit. Well, finally, noted fashion icon Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is here to lighten things up again. A new teaser for the upcoming season sees Fisk donning his finest white suit and trademark cufflinks for his return to New York City.

Season 3 seems to be leading to a showdown between a fresh-out-of-jail Fisk and a Matt Murdock with no more prayers to give.

“You can suffocate evil, starve it, lock it behind bars,” Matt said in the last trailer, “but it will find a way to come back even stronger. There’s only one true way to end the evil, to finish it for good. Let the devil out.”

Even though it sounds like he’s writing on a LiveJournal page, Matt is not wrong. While Daredevil and his fellow Defenders have been dealing with a pesky ninja death cult, Fisk—Matt’s real archenemy—has been behind bars biding his time. Now, armed with countless hours of stewing and several dozen ways to pronounce the name “Vanessa”, the former Kingpin of Crime has found a way to come back, even stronger.

Check out the teaser below, along with the first official season synopsis. Daredevil Season 3—which also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Joanne Whalley—hits Netflix on Friday, October 19.

Here is a new official synopsis for Daredevil Season 3: