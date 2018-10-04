‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Trailer: Wilson Fisk Makes Matt Murdock Public Enemy No. 1

0

In an intense full trailer for Daredevil Season 3, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) embraces his dark side. But that’s only a small part of the story — once he starts to square off against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) again, he’s up against new challenges (and one major surprise) that will place him as the new villain of Hell’s Kitchen by Fisk’s design.

Our own Vinnie Mancuso recently visited the Daredevil Season 3 set and spoke with Cox about his new costume as well as Matt Murdock’s inner demons. He also was able to interview Deborah Ann Woll about Karen Page’s dark, violent past. Need even more? There’s also a roundup of the 40 things you need to know about the deadly new season.

We will have our review up of the new season for you soon, but in the meantime, check out the new images below. Daredevil Season 3—which also stars Elden Henson and Joanne Whalley—hits Netflix on Friday, October 19th.

Here’s the official Season 3 synopsis:

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

