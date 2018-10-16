New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Featurette Explains the Return and Rise of Wilson Fisk

0

Daredevil season 3 is a dark, dark story but there are shining bright lights in the return of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his pristine white suits and immaculately shined head. A new featurette explains the Kingpin of Crime’s return from prison and renewed rivalry with blind vigilante ninja Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). I must point out the video also includes D’Onofrio describing Fisk as “not a happy pup,” the most delightful phrase you’ll hear all day, guaranteed.

“The character that Vincent created has become so iconic, so to have him back is absolutely thrilling,” says Charlie Cox. “He literally always is three, four, five steps ahead of Matt’s best thinking.”

I’ve seen the stellar first six episodes of Daredevil’s third season and I can’t even describe how much energy and menace D’Onofrio’s return brings to this show. His performance as Fisk is incredible, especially considering he did not in any way need to get so weird with it. But he does, man. The way D’Onofrio limps and mumbles and side-eyes his way through the material makes Fisk feel like TV’s scariest, most frighteningly large baby. That doesn’t even sound like a compliment but trust me, it is. The result is a once-in-a-lifetime villain performance to match wits and fists with Netflix’s Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Check out the featurette below. Daredevil season 3—which also stars Joanne Whalley, Jay Ali, and Wilson Bethel—premieres on Netflix Friday, October 19.

