‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Gets a New Showrunner; Vincent D’Onofrio to Return as Wilson Fisk

It might just be about time for Daredevil to give us Kingpin in his full crime boss glory. Netflix has confirmed that Vincent D’Onofrio is set to return as Wilson Fisk for Season 3 of the Netflix superhero series, and judging by where the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen ended up in The Defenders, it looks like Fisk might be about to come in swinging harder than ever — and as we saw in his Season 2 prison beat down, he swings pretty hard.

D’Onofrio’s return also comes with the news that Erik Oleson will take the reigns as showrunner for the third season. Drew Goddard was originally set to serve as showrunner for Daredevil’s first season, but ultimately stepped down to pursue film project (while remaining heavily involved as a series consultant). Steven S. DeKnight stepped in to showrun Season 1, and when he stepped down, writers Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez were recruited for Season 2. Petrie and Ramirez went on to showrun the Netflix Marvel-verse team up The Defenders.

Oleson has earned his superhero stripes as a writer and producer on The CW’s Arrow from 2014-2015. He’s also written and produced for Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and Michael Green’s short-lived and woefully forgotten Kings.

“Vincent is an exceptional actor who returns with the incredible gravitas he brings to Fisk,” says executive producer and Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb, adding, “We’re very excited how Marvel’s Daredevil develops through the creative lens and guidance of our new showrunner, Erik Oleson.”

D’Onofrio joins returning castmembers Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who all popped up in The Defenders. Fisk sat the big team-up out, with Sigourney Weaver stepping in as the big bad doing battle against Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Daredevil Season 3 is EP’d by Oleson, Loeb, Goddard and Jim Chory. The release date is still TBD, but Netflix has Season 3 slated for 2018.