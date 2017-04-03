‘Daria’ Co-Creator Reimagines What the Characters Look Like Today

0

Life comes at you fast. If you’re old enough to remember Daria and the cultural domination of MTV’s glory days, then you already know that because the last five years have been nothing but an onslaught of nostalgic callbacks, each one bringing you ever closer to the icy grip of death. Today’s reminder of your mortality and the relentless passage of time comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which has debuted a set of drawings from Daria co-creator Susie Lewis and character designer Karen Disher, imagining the characters from the iconic 90s TV show as they would be today.

I’m half joking, half having a panic attack about all this sense of mortality stuff, but in truth, Lewis and Disher have done a pretty great job of reimagining the Daria crew into their adult counterparts. It all feels honest; not depressing but not indulgent fantasy either — right at home in the wry tone that made the show the poster child for an era. I’m just saying, if you’ve been battling the instinct to buy a sportscar and date someone half your age, these pictures aren’t gonna help.

“A lot of the issues and feelings you have in high school are timeless,” says Lewis, something you can see in the designs for the updated characters, which share an awful lot in common with their high school personas even though they may have kids or a few extra pounds now. Daria is putting her signature wit to work as the sole female writer on a late night TV show, while Jane stayed true to her dreams and is employed as a successful, if not wealthy, artist. And don’t you worry, they’re still best friends. Check out the full details of character breakdowns below:

Daria Morgendorffer:

“The sardonic teen has left the suburbs of Lawndale for New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen (naturally), where she’s grown up to become the only female writer on a late-night talk show. She lives alone — except for her black cat named Godzilla, who is toilet-trained, thanks to Daria’s hard work and dedication — and while she’s tried the online dating game, she hasn’t found anyone special quite yet. Oh, and in case you were wondering, she’s gotten past her crush on Trent.”

Jane Lane:

“Daria’s closest friend and confidante never gave up on her ambitions: She’s a professional artist who’s sold a few pieces, though she still hasn’t “made it big.” She lives in a loft in SoHo with her husband who’s an archaeologist and rarely home, so luckily the besties get to spend tons of time together. They enjoy going to art shows and film events where you’re supposed to socialize, but — surprise! — they only talk to each other.”

Trent Lane: