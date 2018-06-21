MTV Launches New Studio to Reboot ‘Daria,’ ‘The Real World,’ ‘Aeon Flux’

0

90s nostalgia and reboots are all the rage, but it won’t help restore relevancy. You can try, though, MTV. The Viacom channel is launching a studio to focus specifically on reviving its 90s-born IP, from Daria to The Real World to Aeon Flux (which will get a live-action reboot, unlike — mercifully — Daria). According to a press release, MTV Studios will also be developing “The Valley, a coming of age docuseries in the vein of The Hills and Siesta Key, which follows a group of young friends in Nogales, Arizona [as well as] MTV’s Straight Up Ghosted, in which young people attempt to confront lost friends, romantic partners, and family members about being ghosted.” (Which feels like it could be replacement for the still popular but currently suspended Catfish).

A Real World reboot is fine — it went off the rails there for awhile, once they started focusing in on very young adults (where most were 18 instead of in their early to mid 20s), and more or less recreated a college dorm. A new format could be interesting, especially if they actually made them get jobs again, and do more than just soak themselves in booze constantly. The Real World may have been the first to do it, but now it’s far from the only one, so it needs something new to make viewers interested.

As for Daria, this feels like a huge misstep. If you’ve revisited the series lately, you’ll know what a bastion of 90s “whatever” culture it remains, and there is no one who would hate the idea of a reboot more than Daria herself. The show started to falter in its later seasons, because it belonged in the 90s. Also, to call Jodie one of Daria’s closest friends is a bit of a stretch — where is Jane? Honestly, if they were going to bring Daria back (and they shouldn’t, because tonally it makes zero sense in 2018), they should have gone for a Next Gen scenario. Make Trent the music teacher. I’ll watch.

Below are the full loglines for the new series:

“DARIA & JODIE” (wt)

The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.

Writer: Grace Edwards (“Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt,” “Loosely Exactly Nicole,” “Inside Amy Schumer”)

“AEON FLUX”

This cult anime classic is back for a live action remake, as the badass heroine assassin Aeon Flux teams up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity.

Executive Producers: Jeff Davis (“Teen Wolf,” “Criminal Minds”), Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”)

“THE REAL WORLD”

The show that invented modern reality television returns to its roots. This reconnection to innocence for the trailblazing series strips away the polarization and cold anonymity of social media, the din of the 24-hour news cycle, and the facades of the instafamous culture to find out what happens “when seven strangers are picked to live in a house…stop being polite and start getting real.”

“MADE”

The groundbreaking, Emmy-winning life makeover series returns. In a world of 2D Instagram transformations, MADE pairs talented young underdogs with experts for face to face coaching for total life, real life reinventions.

“THE VALLEY” (wt)

In the spirit of “The Hills” and “The City,” this new show follows a group of 20 somethings in a classic coming of age docu-series featuring first loves, relationships and life decisions – with a twist. This group of young people is living in “The Valley” of Nogales, Arizona, a town along the border of the United States and Mexico. This is the real life story of friends who are growing up on the edge of two countries, two cities as they share one Valley, their youth and common bond.