Exclusive Images Tease Insight Editions’ New Book on ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

Discover the secrets of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the delightfully magical and fantastically impressive new Netflix prequel series from the Jim Henson Company, with Insight Editions’ “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Inside the Epic Return to Thra.” If you enjoyed the series and the behind-the-scenes documentary, this sounds like a perfect companion to the ongoing phenomenon. And while you can pre-order the new book at the link above, we have some exclusive spreads from the tome to share with you today!

Set many years before the events of The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s classic 1982 movie, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all-new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. Revealing the incredible creative process behind the new series, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Inside the Epic Return to Thra” is an all-access look at the show’s journey to the screen that details how prolific producer Lisa Henson and visionary director Louis Letterier, along with legendary character and costume designer Brian Froud, and the world-renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, brought Thra and its characters to life with a team of artists and puppeteers who are continuing the legacy of the original film.

Filled with exclusive cast and crew interviews, concept art, set photography, puppet designs, and more, this is the definitive exploration of The Jim Henson Company’s epic return to Thra. Take a peek between the covers here:

About the Author:

Daniel Wallace is the author or coauthor of more than two dozen books, including The Joker, The Jedi Path, Man of Steel: Inside the Legendary World of Superman, DC Comics Year by Year, The Marvel Encyclopedia, and the New York Times best-selling Star Wars: The New Essential Guide to Characters.

About the Illustrator: