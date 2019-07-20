‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Documentary Clip Reveals Netflix’s Puppet Mastery

0

After screening the first episode of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for the gathered fans at San Diego Comic-Con, the Netflix show also revealed a clip from their upcoming behind-the-scenes special The Making of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Little is known about the documentary at the moment except for the fact that it will highlight the accomplished creative production team behind the scenes of the ambitious prequel series.

Syfy had a chance to attend an earlier press conference where producer Lisa Henson, star Taron Egerton, and director Louis Leterrier announced the documentary and talked a bit about the production process. From Henson talking about the inspiration of Ancient Roman conquerors for the prequel’s villains, to the reveal that all voice recording took place well after the puppet performances were locked in, there are some interesting tidbits from this piece. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the documentary will arrive. But in the meantime, we have this lovely behind-the-scenes look to hold us over.

Here’s the clip in question. Please enjoy it while I go sign up for an amateur puppetry class:

“The idea is you watch the show and you forget you’re watching puppets.” Fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 were given a glimpse of the artistry behind the scenes of the resistance by director Louis Leterrier and executive producer Lisa Henson. Darkness rises on August 30.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance:

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Starring Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Donna Kimball, Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg, and Victor Yerrid, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrives on Netflix August 30th.

