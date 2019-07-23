‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Team on Exploring & Adding to the Movie’s Mythology

0

–

Netflix has a very ambitious project on the horizon; the streaming service is reviving the The Dark Crystal. The 1982 puppet animated fantasy film has amassed quite the following since its release. There have been attempts to continue the series, but Netflix is the first to see that vision through to fruition. Come August 30th, we’ll get to see what happened before the events of the 1982 film in the highly anticipated prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance!

Again, this series is quite the undertaking for Netflix and, needless to say, I had a ton of questions for the team that came through our interview suite at San Diego Comic-Con. Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson, director Louis Leterrier and star Taron Egerton all sat down to talk about teaming up with Netflix, how the puppetry changes Egerton’s work as a voice actor, how they’re going about satisfying longtime fans while bringing in Dark Crystal newcomers, and so much more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article. We’ve also got a handy breakdown of the full conversation for you below. Keep an eye out for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance when it hits Netflix on August 30th!

Louis Leterrier, Lisa Henson & Taron Egerton:

CGI was never an option; Netflix said to make it as much like the movie as possible.

There are a ton of Dark Crystal fans involved in the making of the show.

How working with puppetry changed Egerton’s work as a voice actor.

Did Egerton ever try to puppeteer his character?

What surprised Egerton most about the final product?

The importance of sticking with VistaVision.

Satisfying the longtime fans while also capturing the imaginations of new viewers.

The untapped elements of the original movie they were excited to flesh out here.

The beauty of being able to take your time with the series format.

How they’re really pushing the boundaries with this project …

Here’s the official synopsis of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: