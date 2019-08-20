Exclusive Clip: The Cast of Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Series Welcomes You to Thra

0

Even though you can’t yet watch Netflix’s incredible new series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, you can get a glimpse at the revitalized world of Thra thanks to our exclusive new clip. This behind-the-scenes featurette, “The World of The Dark Crystal” features stars Natalie Dormer, Taron Egerton, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg and Executive Producer, Lisa Henson. And they are just a fraction of the talented cast and crew assembled for this impressive prequel to the late Jim Henson‘s beloved puppet masterpiece, The Dark Crystal.

This clip not only teases the adventures to come in the 10-episode series, it also reveals the voices behind the highly detailed puppet creations. These actors absolutely disappear into their roles in this story, so while you might be bringing some fandom love for the cast members from such fantasy franchises as Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, you’ll fall for their Gelfling, Podlings, Mystics (and maybe even the Skeksis?) characters all over again once you get a chance to see the new series. It’s a can’t-miss event. Be sure to add the prequel series to your watch list now so you’re all ready to go when it arrives on August 30th.

Check out our exclusive reveal of The World of the Dark Crystal clip below:

It’s time to return to Thra. Watch the cast and creators discuss returning to Jim Henson’s creation almost 40 years later and getting the chance to expand and enrich this already beloved world. From the Jim Henson Company and visionary director Louis Leterrier, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance:

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

The Gelfling are voiced by Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech), Harris Dickinson (Maleficent 2), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), Theo James (The Divergent Series), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox), Mark Strong (Kingsman), Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), and Hannah John-Kamen (Game of Thrones).

The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy), Mark Hamill (Knightfall, Star Wars), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Jason Isaacs (The OA), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective), Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame), and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians). Sigourney Weaver voices The Narrator. Aughra is voiced by Donna Kimball.