New Poster for ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Is Absolutely Gorgeous

0

A new poster for Netflix’s puppet fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has arrived ahead of the show’s Comic-Con presentation tomorrow evening. The poster hides a little teaser in plain sight, but if you already have plans to attend the panel in Hall H, then that particular aspect is moot. However, you can still enjoy the gorgeous fantasy-fueled artwork for its own sake.

Starring Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Donna Kimball, Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg, and Victor Yerrid, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrives on Netflix August 30th.

Check out the reveal of the new poster below:

Behold! A vision from The Sanctuary Tree! Who can tell us what it means? pic.twitter.com/5H1q4K3stv — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) July 18, 2019

If you’re wondering what those figures are at the bottom of the poster, designed by artist Kevin Tong, they’re actually coordinates to Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center for the series’ Comic-Con appearance! Attendees will be able to get signed copies of the poster at Booth 4045 at 2PM local time.

Is it co-ordinates to San Diego Convention Centre? — Trial By Stone: The Dark Crystal Podcast (@DarkCrystalPod) July 18, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance:

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

