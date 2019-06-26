Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Cast and Characters Revealed

0

Netflix has announced additional voice cast joining The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the epic prequel series to the beloved 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal. The fan-favorite world began with Henson’s groundbreaking movie, which he co-directed with Frank Oz. From inception to release, The Dark Crystal was seven years in the making and has since gone on to become a cult classic around the world. Visually conceived by Creature and Costume Designer Brian Froud, Thra, the setting for this epic story, is teeming with characters brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, including Gelfling heroes, villainous Skeksis, wise Mystics, and a host of original creatures. You can get your first look at the new cast and their characters in our massive gallery below.

A new generation will soon be able to experience the wonder of this world, when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance comes to Netflix globally on August 30th. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the original movie, and comes to life using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Newly announced voice cast include:

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Maudra Fara

Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame) as The General

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as The Collector

Sigourney Weaver as The Myth-Speaker (voice character only)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) as Naia

Dave Goelz (The Dark Crystal) as Baffi, a Fizzgig

Additionally, Dinnean, Beccy Henderson and Sterenberg are the puppeteers for lead characters Brea, Deet, and Rian, respectively. Core puppeteers for the production also include Warrick Brownlow-Pike, Dave Chapman, Kevin Clash, Damian Farrell, Helena Smee, Kat Smee, and Olly Taylor.

See more characters and casting announcements below!