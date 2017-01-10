‘Dark Night’ Trailer Unveils Tim Sutton’s Haunting, Lyrical Take on the Aurora Massacre

0

A rough rule of thumb: when attempting to reconstruct a real-life tragedy, a light touch is alway preferable. To sentimentalize such events always, always strikes me as deeply distasteful, as do any attempts to depict the perpetrators of such acts as plainly evil, cruel, and unfeeling, which they clearly are not. It’s why Elephant remains such a striking experience and World Trade Center has been swept away by time.

Thankfully, Tim Sutton‘s upcoming Dark Night, which is loosely based around the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado in 2012, takes the more reserved approach, but that doesn’t mean it’s not moving. Instead of needlessly reiterate how tragic and awful the event was, Sutton underlines the menacing undercurrents that come with alienation while also giving a varied, intimate portrait of the community of Aurora. He uses a lot of first-time performers and non-actors for his feature, which you can check out the first trailer, poster, and synopsis for right below, which is largely keeping with his cinematic credo in Memphis, his superb last feature. Here, he takes imposing subject matter and creates a lyrical eulogy for the victims, the survivors, and, yes, the perpetrator. The movie hits theaters on February 3rd, quickly dismantling the idea that no great movies come out in the first quarter.

Here’s the trailer for Dark Night:

Here’s the poster for Dark Night:

Here’s the synopsis for Dark Night: