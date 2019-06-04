Alexandra Shipp Talks ‘Dark Phoenix’ and Playing Storm While Comic Book Shopping

–
Comic Book Shopping is back, and this week welcomes Alexandra Shipp in honor of the release of Dark Phoenix. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.
In Dark Phoenix, Shipp returns as Storm. As a key member of Charles Xavier’s (James McAvoy) X-Men team, Storm is pivotal when one of their own is corrupted by a mysterious cosmic force. During a mission in space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) absorbs this supposed cosmic flare and while she survives, it winds up enhancing Jean’s abilities well beyond what she can handle. While some declare Jean’s demise a necessity in order to protect the world, others cling to the sliver of hope that Jean can still be saved.
You can catch Shipp in Dark Phoenix when the film hits theaters on June 7th. Hit play on the video at the top of this article to watch her browse some comics with Coy in the latest episode of Comic Book Shopping!
And here’s the official synopsis for the film:
This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.