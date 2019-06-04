Alexandra Shipp Talks ‘Dark Phoenix’ and Playing Storm While Comic Book Shopping

0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

Comic Book Shopping is back, and this week welcomes Alexandra Shipp in honor of the release of Dark Phoenix. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.

In Dark Phoenix, Shipp returns as Storm. As a key member of Charles Xavier’s (James McAvoy) X-Men team, Storm is pivotal when one of their own is corrupted by a mysterious cosmic force. During a mission in space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) absorbs this supposed cosmic flare and while she survives, it winds up enhancing Jean’s abilities well beyond what she can handle. While some declare Jean’s demise a necessity in order to protect the world, others cling to the sliver of hope that Jean can still be saved.

You can catch Shipp in Dark Phoenix when the film hits theaters on June 7th. Hit play on the video at the top of this article to watch her browse some comics with Coy in the latest episode of Comic Book Shopping!

For more Dark Phoenix coverage, browse the links below:

And here’s the official synopsis for the film: