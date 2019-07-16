‘Dark Phoenix’ Blu-ray Details Reveal the Special Features on Fox’s Final ‘X-Men’ Pic

0

What’s likely the last ever X-Men feature under the Fox banner is about to come home on video. Dark Phoenix, the farewell film for the former studio’s flagship franchise (don’t hold your breath for The New Mutants) focuses on Jean Grey and her run-in with an extraterrestrial force.

Written and directed by Simon Kinberg and starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix arrives on Digital September 3rd and on Blu-ray September 17th.

Check out the Blu-ray trailer for Dark Phoenix, followed by the home release details:

Here’s the official synopsis:

In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD Special Features :

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker*: Edwards Air Force Base Charles Returns Home Mission Prep Beast MIA Charles Says Goodbye

Rise of the Phoenix: The Making of Dark Phoenix (5-Part Documentary)

Scene Breakdown: The 5th Avenue Sequence**

How to Fly Your Jet to Space with Beast

Audio Commentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker

*Commentary available on Blu-ray, iTunes Extras and Movies Anywhere only

**Available on Digital only

If you’re an X-fan, you’ve heard this story before, and you’ve also seen it in a number of adaptations, both on the big screen and the small one in the 90s animated series. Dark Phoenix doesn’t really bring anything new to the story except for a horrifying scene of Jean playing a mental marionette master, Magneto getting his comeuppance, and the worst game of IRL Frogger we’ve ever seen. Maybe these new special features will make the movie worth the pickup on home video?