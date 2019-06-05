Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp and Tye Sheridan on ‘Dark Phoenix’ & First Celebrity Crushes

0

With writer-director Simon Kinberg’s Dark Phoenix opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp and Tye Sheridan to talk about the film. Since I knew going in that I didn’t want to ask questions that would spoil the movie, I decided to have some fun and ask a number of fan-submitted questions that I got on Twitter and also talk about the Game of Thrones finale which had aired a few nights before. Thankfully, they were both in a great mood and willing to play along. Some of the others things they talked about were which movie they have watched the most, if they have any sort of pre-shooting ritual, their favorite unscripted moments, their first movie or TV crush, what was the last thing they were really obsessed with, what they’ve borrowed from set, and so much more.

As most of you know, Dark Phoenix is most likely the last X-Men film with the current cast and adapts the famous “Dark Phoenix Saga” comics arc, with Sophie Turner filling the role of Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix while Jessica Chastain plays a mysterious and otherworldly character. The film also sees Michael Fassbender return as Magneto alongside Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Red Lotus (Andrew Stehlin), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Selene (Kota Eberhardt). Main players Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), and Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) return.

Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp and Tye Sheridan:

Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp and Tye Sheridan:

Did they see the Game of Thrones finale and what did they think?

Do they have a favorite unscripted moment that made it into the film?

Do they have a favorite person to work with and why?

Do they have a pre-shooting ritual?

Did they borrow any props or costumes from set?

If this is the last time they play these roles what will they take away from the experience?

What was it like filming the rescue sequence in outer space?

What was their first movie or TV show crush?

What movie have they watched the most?

Can they watch themselves on screen or do they have to look away?

What was the last thing they’ve been really obsessed with?

Here’s the Dark Phoenix official synopsis: